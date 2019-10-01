Mozambique: Son of Former Minister Caught With Rhino Horns

Photo: Pixabay
Rhinoceros (file photo).
1 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested the son of a former security minister in possession of rhinoceros horns, reports Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Lucilio Matsinha was detained on Monday morning near a central Maputo hotel where it is believed he was meeting a client to sell the horns. When journalists attempted to speak to him, he refused to answer any questions.

Matsinha was filmed with two horns. The police say they will now weigh them and assess their authenticity.

Matsinha was detained in the past for "falsification of precious stones", according to the police, but was released.

His father, 82 year old Mariano Matsinha, was a senior figure in the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), during the war for independence from Portuguese colonial rule, and held several positions in post independence governments, including Interior Minister and Security Minister.

He was a member of the Political Bureau of Frelimo, under President Samora Machel, and held the rank of general in the armed forces.

The poaching of rhinos for their horns means that both species of African rhinoceros, the black and the white, are in danger of extinction in Mozambique. According to the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), since 2008 over 7,000 rhinos have been killed by poachers in South Africa and Mozambique.

It is not yet known whether the horns in Matsinha's possession were from Mozambican animals or from rhinos that had been poached in South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.