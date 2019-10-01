Mozambique: Peace and Hard Work Will Develop Mozambique - Nyusi

1 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday reiterated that the promotion of peace and a commitment to hard work will develop Mozambique - as long as the electorate places its trust in him and in the ruling Frelimo Party.

At an election rally in Maxixe, the economic capital of the southern province of Inhambane, Nyusi regretted that in the election campaign so far, he is the only presidential candidate who has evoked peace as a necessary basis for developing the country.

"In the first cycle of governance (referring to his first term of office, from 2015 to the present) we did everything for peace", said Nyusi. "In the next five years, the watchword is work".

He stressed that he and Frelimo have done all in their power to build Mozambique, despite adversities such as "a war waged by people who cannot admit what their agenda is".

He criticised the other candidates for spending much of their time denouncing Frelimo, but who then plagiarise the Frelimo manifesto.

For Inhambane specifically, he said, a Frelimo government will promote intermodal transport, and particularly river transport. "Investing in boats is not a luxury", he declared.

"We shall continue stimulating the intervention of private business in the transport sector", Nyusi said. "Experience shows that this works".

He stressed that, even during the war of destabilisation, successive Frelimo governments had invested heavily in education, health, agricultures and other areas that are priorities for developing the country. By way of example, he said that, at the time of independence in 1975, there was only one university in Mozambique. But now the country has 48 institutions of higher education, some of which are in Inhambane.

He stressed the government's plan to ensure that there is at least one reference hospital in each of the country's 154 districts. Even before this new project was designed, 12 new health units were set up in Inhambane over the past five years.

This alone, he said, to loud applause from the crowd, gave the lie to the constant claims from opposition parties hat Frelimo "has done nothing" in its 44 years in power.

