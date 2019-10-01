Mozambique: Police Step Up Security On Manica Roads

Maputo — The Mozambican police have stepped up security measures along those stretches of road thought most prone to ambush in the central province of Manica.

Speaking to reporters on Monday in the provincial capital, Chimoio, during his weekly press conference, the spokesperson of the Manica Provincial Police Command, Mateus Mindu, said these measures, along sensitive stretches of National Highways 6 and 7, are intended to fight crime, and guarantee public safety and tranquillity on the roads.

The promised heightened security is in response to two recent attacks by unidentified gunmen against trucks travelling through Gondola district, one on 17 September, and the other last Saturday. Three trucks came under fire, and several of their occupants were injured. There were no fatalities.

"We are aware of the attacks in the Zimpinga area, which happen under cover of night", said Mindu. "In response, we are mobilising a police contingent to work in that area and at other points vulnerable to criminal action".

"Security is guaranteed", he promised. "We are also working to collect information from within the communities to put the brake son the wave of violence occurring in the province".

It is suspected that the ambushes were the work of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta". These are dissidents from the main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, who denounce Renamo leader Ossufo Momade as "a traitor", and reject the peace agreement he signed with President Filipe Nyusi on 6 August.

Mindu also announced the arrest of a man in illegal possession of an AK-47 assault rifle and 28 rounds of ammunition. The police believe he is a member of a gang of four armed robbers who assaulted homes, vehicles and a bank in Chimoio.

"The other three are on the run", said Mindu. "We are working to neutralise them".