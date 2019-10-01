Mozambique: Simango Urges Gaza Residents to Break With Frelimo

1 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Daviz Simango, the leader and presidential candidate of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), on Monday night urged the population of the southern province of Gaza to stop being hostage to the hegemony of the ruling Frelimo Party in this region.

He was speaking in the town of Macia, after a two day passage through Gaza in which he had been harassed by gangs of Frelimo supporters at almost every stage of his journey.

At the final rally in Macia he told the crowd that if young Mozambicans want jobs, they should vote for him and for the MDM. "It doesn't make sense that young people with academic training can't get jobs, and wander round the streets selling cashew nuts", Simango said.

He promised that the MDM would change Mozambique, by fighting vigorously against corruption and impunity. An MDM government, he promised, would also ensure that Mozambican children have access to schools that are properly equipped with desks and other furniture.

He pledged to "liberate the people of Gaza", and so urged each and every one of his audience to vote for him and for the MDM in the general and provincial elections scheduled for 15 October.

Earlier in the day a near-riot broke out when Frelimo supporters blocked a main road in the city of Chokwe and tried to prevent Simango from campaigning in a local market. Only after the police had fired several shots into the air (with both rubber bullets and live ammunition) was Simango able to enter the market and speak to the vendors and their clients.

The harassment of Simango's campaign began last week, in Inhambane province, with Frelimo groups blocking the roads that the MDM planned to use.

The MDM suspected that the police in Inhambane had been passing information to Frelimo about the planned route of the Simango motorcade. The MDM spokesperson for Zavala district told reporters that in Zavala and Inharrime, where the MDM did not inform the police of their route, they were allowed to campaign in peace and without interruption.

