Mozambique: Mdm Demands Prosecution of Assailants

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 1 Oct (AIM) - The delegation of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) in the western province of Tete intends to lodge complaints with the provincial attorney's office against the arson and physical assault that several of its members have suffered during the current election campaign.

Speaking at a press conference in Tete city on Tuesday, the MDM provincial delegate, Vicente Adriano, said "we are being harassed. We are suffering violence during this election campaign, and so we draw up a negative balance sheet of the past 30 days".

The most serious incident was the burning down of the home of Anselmo Lapson, the MDM appointee on the elections commission in Changara district, on the night of 1 September, the second day of the election campaign.

Adriano said the attackers doused the house in petrol, and put a chain on the door, while Lapson and his family were asleep inside.

"It was very lucky that our member and his family did not die in this arson attack, because the door was chained", he said. "That was so that they couldn't escape from the flames. But he used a machete to break down the door. That's how they saved themselves".

Adriano said the MDM delegate in Chiuta district had been physically assaulted, and so had his young children. "In Calomwe and Domwe, in Angonia district, our locality delegates were physically assaulted", he continued. "In Marara district, our delegate is still undergoing hospital treatment, because he was seriously injured when he was attacked at his home, under cover of night".

The MDM, he promised, would take all these cases to the Provincial Attorney's office, because it wanted to see those responsible prosecuted and sent to prison for their crimes.

He added that, in all Tete districts, MDM election posters had been vandalised. This attitude, Adriano said, was not worthy of an election campaign which was supposed to be "a festive occasion, through which Mozambicans choose those who will lead them".