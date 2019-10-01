Tanzania: Government Urged to Make Health Insurance Mandatory

1 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The director general of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Dr Bernard Konga has appealed to the government to make health insurance enrollment mandatory for the country to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

According to him under the current system most people remain uncovered because it is optional to join the health insurance schemes.

He was speaking today, October 1, at a health symposium, organised by the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) in partnership with CRDB Bank.

"At least 65 per cent of the population doesn't have access to the quality health services in the country because they have are not enrolled on health insurance schemes," said Dr Konga.

He added: "Therefore, this can be eliminated only if the health insurance enrollment is made mandatory just like it is in some countries."

Referring to the current and future plans of NHIF towards the attainment of UHC, Dr Konga pointed out that the national health fund has embarked on various comprehensive strategies to improve the health insurance coverage in Tanzania, targeting mainly the private and informal sector players.

Under the improved health insurance scheme, the beneficiaries will be covered for the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including cancer, heart diseases and diabetes.

"We have short and long term strategies to ensure all people get enrolled in the health insurance schemes," added Dr Konga.

Dr Mohamed Kambi, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) during the colourful event, also emphasized the need to make the health insurance enrollment a mandatory in the country.

"As a nation, we also need to embrace digital technology to effectively address health conditions including NCDs," said Dr Kambi.

Meanwhile, the CMO revealed that the government has embarked on making a new National Health Policy aimed at further enhancing the medical interventions in the country.

He further raised optimism that improving health insurance coverage would help reduce deaths that are attributable to lack of quality health services, particularly in rural areas.

Dr Kambi during the event admitted that the government lacks enough funding to address the alarming NCDs which are currently on unprecedented high.

The event brought together a number of high-profile people including former President Benjamin Mkapa.

Read the original article on Citizen.

