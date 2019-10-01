Tanzania Police Force Calls for Peaceful Civic Elections

Dar es Salaam — The police has urged people, who will participate in the coming civic elections scheduled for 25 November to observe electoral laws and not to interfere with one another works.

The call was made by Mr Benedict Wakulyamba at the police headquarters, who was representing the Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro, at a meeting that brought together police commanders from Tanzania mainland and Isles ahead of next month's civic election.

Mr Wakulyamba said, "Everyone, the media, police, religious leaders, civil society organization, the police and other groups should make sure that they are playing their role, so that the election will be conducted peacefully."

He added, "democratic election are very important to people lives so we should all make sure that we adhere to the laws and regulations, which govern them."

The seminar themed, 'role of law enforcers in ensuring peace and security during elections,' was organized by Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THDRC).

He warned that in most countries election have led to civil war because rules because regulations weren't observed by various groups.

Also Read

China celebrates 70 years with huge army parade as Hong Kong seethes

US air strike in Somalia killed civilians: Amnesty

VIDEO: President Magufuli sends congratulatory message to China

Trump attacks Democrats, Giuliani subpoenaed for Ukraine documents

However, Mr Wakulyamba said the police will make sure that the civic elections are conducted in peaceful environment.

He also said that the police will not allow people to bribe their way into offices.

"Police in collaboration with other authorities will be on the watch out to make sure that no one bribes to clinch offices," said Mr Wakulyamba.

Speaking during the meeting THDRC coordinator reiterated that the coalition will adhere to election regulations in the civic elections, which will be held on November 25.

"We will play our role (as civil society organizations) and it is our hope that other groups, including the police will do the same," said Mr Olengurumwa.