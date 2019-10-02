Nigeria: Buhari Will Not Seek Third Term - Presidency

Photo: OSGF
New official portrait of President Muhammadu Buhari.
1 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

President Muhammadu Buhari will not, under any circumstance, seek a third term in office, his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said on Tuesday.

Mr Shehu said he was reacting to "internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary."

Nigerian law only allows a maximum two terms of four years each for presidents, vice presidents, governors and deputy governors.

An effort to amend the constitution to allow for a third term for ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo failed while he was in office.

The move was condemned by most Nigerians and eventually rejected by the National Assembly.

Mr Shehu, in his statement, said Mr Buhari "will not be a candidate" in the 2023 presidential election upon the completion of his second term in office.

Read Mr Shehu's full statement below.

The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term. There are no circumstances - nor set of circumstances - under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 - and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.

It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional - and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.

President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Buhari Won't Seek Third Term - Nigerian Presidency
59 Today - Happy Birthday, Nigeria!
Atiku Heads to Supreme Court As Buhari Wins At Tribunal
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.