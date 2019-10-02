Tanzania: Here's Diamond's Hilarious Reason for Failing to Reach Peak of Mt Kilimanjaro

Diamond Platnumz
1 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

He has conquered many in his area of expertise with many trophies in his cabinet to prove that, but not the mighty Kilimanjaro.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz was among artistes who on Sunday failed to make it to the peak of Africa's highest mountain at an expedition themed the Kili Challenge.

Besides Diamond who threw in the towel at the first stop at Mandara Camp, actors Steve Mengele aka Steve Nyerere, and Jacob Steven also did not make it.

This was despite earlier bragging that they would conquer the world's tallest free standing mountain in record time.

SUPPOSED TO PERFORM

The singer cited several reasons for his withdrawal including his tight performance schedule. He was supposed to perform in Arusha over the weekend.

The challenge, which was organized by Tanzania's minister for tourism Hamisi Kigwangala, featured some 130 climbers most of them celebrities with the aim of promoting local tourism.

Latest reports show that Tanzania is now ranked 10 among African countries that have registered fastest growth in the tourism sector.

Tanzania despite its massive tourist resources trails Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, Namibia and Botswana in no particular order.

The report attributes the growth to positive policy changes coupled with increased investment in the sector.

