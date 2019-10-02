Sudan: Minister - Macron' Statement Was Strong Political Support to Sudan

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference on September 30, 2019.
30 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Paris — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Ibrahim Al-Bedawi said the statement delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron before the 74th session of UN GA in New York in which he demanded lifting Sudan from list of state sponsors of terrorism represents strong political support to Sudan and a big push for its stances at regional and international forums.

The Minister told SUNA on the sideline of visit of Prime Minister , Dr Abdalla Hamdok to France that the meeting he held with director treasury at French Ministry of Finance reviewed the future projects , stressing that Sudan would surpass the current economic difficulties within the coming nine months.

He added that such meetings would open wide horizons for progress of Sudanese economy with framework of investment partnership with French private sector , stressing keenness of government of Sudan to improve environment of investment to attract foreign investments and to help the natioanl private sector to make use of partnership with French companies , especially in agricultural field.

