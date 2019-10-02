South Sudan: The Sentry Report On Corruption in South Sudan

press release

Washington — The Department of State is reviewing the newly released report by The Sentry entitled, "The Taking of South Sudan." We welcome The Sentry's efforts to bring light to corrupt practices in South Sudan. The relationship between corruption and conflict in South Sudan is of long-standing concern to the U.S. government, and we are troubled by the numerous allegations of corruption cited in the report.

The United States maintains a robust sanctions regime targeting individuals and entities responsible for undermining South Sudan's peace process. We will review the allegations cited in The Sentry report and will carefully consider the recommendations to strengthen efforts to end illicit financial flows to and from South Sudan.

The international community invests billions annually to assist the South Sudanese people. We urge the Government of South Sudan to demonstrate similar concern for the well-being of its people by taking significant steps to deal with corruption, increasing accountability, and implementing policies that reduce violence and promote peace.

SOURCE US Department of State