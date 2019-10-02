South Sudan: The Sentry Report On Corruption in South Sudan

Photo: Jason Patinkin/VOA
Sister wails after the loss of a loved one in South Sudan conflict.
29 September 2019
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Washington — The Department of State is reviewing the newly released report by The Sentry entitled, "The Taking of South Sudan." We welcome The Sentry's efforts to bring light to corrupt practices in South Sudan. The relationship between corruption and conflict in South Sudan is of long-standing concern to the U.S. government, and we are troubled by the numerous allegations of corruption cited in the report.

The United States maintains a robust sanctions regime targeting individuals and entities responsible for undermining South Sudan's peace process. We will review the allegations cited in The Sentry report and will carefully consider the recommendations to strengthen efforts to end illicit financial flows to and from South Sudan.

The international community invests billions annually to assist the South Sudanese people. We urge the Government of South Sudan to demonstrate similar concern for the well-being of its people by taking significant steps to deal with corruption, increasing accountability, and implementing policies that reduce violence and promote peace.

SOURCE US Department of State

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

More on This
Global Links to South Sudan War Exposed
Profiteers Have Looted Billions in South Sudan - Watchdog Group
Not Implementing Peace Accord Puts South Sudan at Risk - UN
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Corruption
East Africa
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.