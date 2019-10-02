Sudan: President Macron Assigns 60 Million Euros As Support to Sudan

Photo: Élysée/YouTube
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference on September 30, 2019.
30 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Paris — The President of France, Emanuel Macron, announced that his country will provide Sudan with a grant of 60 million euros, 15 million euros of which will be approved in the coming weeks by France Development Agency.

At a joint press conference Monday at Elysee Palace with the visiting Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok stressed that his country supports the peace talks with the armed movements, indicating that France has organized the meeting held on Sunday between Dr. Hamdok and the leader of Sudan Liberation Army, Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nur, which was aimed to discuss the root causes of the Sudanese crisis.

The French President pointed out that his country will work seriously to convince the US administration to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism to help normalization of Sudan relations with the international institutions.

He affirmed the endeavor of his country, through its leading positions at Paris club, to help rescheduling Sudan external debts.

President Macron referred to the endeavor of France to organize a donors conference for support to Sudan.

He said that France will support priorities of Sudan for achieving peace, realizing economic stability and establishing a civil and democratic system through elections in the year 2022, adding that France will also support the civil society organizations and youth sectors in Sudan.

