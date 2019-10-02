Sudan: Ways of Strengthening Economic Cooperation Between Sudan and France Discussed

Photo: Élysée/YouTube
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference on September 30, 2019.
30 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Paris — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Monday discussed with the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, horizons of the economic cooperation between Sudan and France and means of bolstering the cooperation between the two countries for the interest of the two countries.

Present at the meeting was the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi.

In a statement to SUNA, Dr. Al-Badawi said that the meeting has tackled the developments pertinent to realizing peace and economic reform, reintegration of Sudan in the international development community and the role that can be played by France in speeding up the lifting of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and supporting Sudan in the context of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.

He explained that the meeting has reviewed resumption of developmental ending to Sudan by the international organizations.

Dr. Al-Badawi stated that the Prime Minister has presented at the meeting a future vision for Sudan's strategic relations with France, especially in the field of economic cooperation, indicating that the French Minister of Economy and Finance has suggested organization of a conference, in cooperation with the managers of French companies, to exhibit the potentialities of Sudan in the fields of oil, communications, transport and agricultural processing.

Dr. Al-Badawi added that the Prime Minister has invited the French Minister of Economy and Finance to visit Sudan.

