Sudan: Dr. Hamdok - We Thank France for Its Support to Sudanese People

Photo: Élysée/YouTube
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference on September 30, 2019.
30 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Paris — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has expressed Sudan thanks to the government and people of France for their support to Sudan and their appreciation of the honorable Sudanese December revolution.

At a joint press conference with the President of France, Emanuel Macron, at the Elyses Palace in Paris, Dr. Hamdok referred to the address given by the President of France before the UN General Assembly and his appreciation of the Sudanese youth revolution, stressing that this appreciation in a source of honor and gratitude for all the Sudanese people.

Dr. Hamdok has lauded the firm relations between Sudan and France.

He said that the Sudanese revolution was extension of the French Revolution, adding that the revolution has enabled Sudan to resume its position in the international community.

Dr. Hamdok asserted that he is giving top priority since his appointment to the peace issue, explaining that his first external visit was to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, where he met with a number of the armed movement's leaders toward discussing peace and the root causes of the problem.

He affirmed the government keenness to make a success all the on the ongoing endeavors to achieve peace in the country.

