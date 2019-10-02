Sudan: Hamdok Conveys Sudan's Condolences On Death of President Chirac

Paris — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has conveyed condolences of Sudan government and people to France President, Emmanuel Macron, in the death of the former French president, Jacques Chirac, who had been so near to Africa.

He assured in a joint the press conference with President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris Monmday the keenness of Sudan to promote the Sudanese - French relations and to build partnerships with the French private sector to benefit from the Investment opportunities in Sudan.

Dr. Hamadok said that his government will exert efforts to provide the suitable environment to for return of the Sudanese refugees, and to make available the chances to benefit from their energies, Indicating that the asylum and immigration are consideried a real expression about the absence of good governance.