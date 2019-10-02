Sudan: Hamdok Conveys Sudan's Condolences On Death of President Chirac

Photo: Élysée/YouTube
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference on September 30, 2019.
1 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Paris — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has conveyed condolences of Sudan government and people to France President, Emmanuel Macron, in the death of the former French president, Jacques Chirac, who had been so near to Africa.

He assured in a joint the press conference with President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris Monmday the keenness of Sudan to promote the Sudanese - French relations and to build partnerships with the French private sector to benefit from the Investment opportunities in Sudan.

Dr. Hamadok said that his government will exert efforts to provide the suitable environment to for return of the Sudanese refugees, and to make available the chances to benefit from their energies, Indicating that the asylum and immigration are consideried a real expression about the absence of good governance.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
Sudanese Leader Says New York, Paris Visits Are Start of New Era
Sudanese Prime Minister Talks Peace with Faction Leader in Paris
U.S. Govt Urged to Remove Sudan from List of Terror Sponsors
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.