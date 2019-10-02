Sudan: International Media Interview Dr. Hamdok in Paris

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok speaks to Radio Dabanga Editor-in-Chief Kamal El Sadig in Paris.
1 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Paris — The TV channels of France 24 and Al-Hurra, and Monte Carlo and Dabanga radios and French newspaper Le Monde have interviewed the. Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, at his residence in the Novotel Hotel in Paris on the sidelines of his visit to France.

The interviews touched on the bilateral relations between Sudan and France in all its aspects and France's expected role in dealing with the problem of Sudan's foreign debt as one of the largest creditors of Sudan and on the capacity of France as the president of the Paris Club.

The interviews also dealt with France's efforts to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, as well as the efforts of the government of Sudan to create an environment that is attractive for foreign investment, besides the role of France to help Sudan achieve peace which is a top priority of the transitional civil government.

The interviews further tackled the affirmations declared by the President of France, Emanuel Macron, and his Finance Minister to provide unlimited support to Sudan in different fields, based on the deeply firm and distinguished relations between Khartoum and Paris.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has pointed during these interviews to the road map set by the transitional government to address economic issues in the country, deal with partners in the international community and its plan for a political and economic transformation in the country, as well as his government efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
Sudanese Prime Minister Talks Peace with Faction Leader in Paris
Sudanese Leader Says New York, Paris Visits Are Start of New Era
Sudan Names First Government Since Al-Bashir Ouster
Sudan's New Prime Minister, Sovereign Council Sworn In
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Media
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.