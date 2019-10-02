Sudan: International Media Interview Dr. Hamdok in Paris

Paris — The TV channels of France 24 and Al-Hurra, and Monte Carlo and Dabanga radios and French newspaper Le Monde have interviewed the. Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, at his residence in the Novotel Hotel in Paris on the sidelines of his visit to France.

The interviews touched on the bilateral relations between Sudan and France in all its aspects and France's expected role in dealing with the problem of Sudan's foreign debt as one of the largest creditors of Sudan and on the capacity of France as the president of the Paris Club.

The interviews also dealt with France's efforts to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, as well as the efforts of the government of Sudan to create an environment that is attractive for foreign investment, besides the role of France to help Sudan achieve peace which is a top priority of the transitional civil government.

The interviews further tackled the affirmations declared by the President of France, Emanuel Macron, and his Finance Minister to provide unlimited support to Sudan in different fields, based on the deeply firm and distinguished relations between Khartoum and Paris.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has pointed during these interviews to the road map set by the transitional government to address economic issues in the country, deal with partners in the international community and its plan for a political and economic transformation in the country, as well as his government efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Sudan.