Sudan: Prime Minister Returns Home

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Tuesday returned home after his participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and his official two-day visit to France.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by a number of ministers.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, said that Sudan participation in the UN General Assembly's meetings was a historical one, indicating that Sudan has been the focus of attention of the world's governments and peoples.

She indicated that the Prime Minister has held around 55 meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's session that tackled the challenges facing Sudan and ways to solve them, especially during the transitional period.

The Foreign Minister said that Sudan delegation has felt a response and interaction with the requirements of the stage and a firm desire and strong will to stand by Sudan in the coming period so that it can cross peacefully to meet the aspirations and aspirations of this people who have sacrificed and endured a lot during the years of isolation, blockade and the destruction of national capabilities.

She said that the leaders of the international community have affirmed their support to the removing of Sudan from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism, stressing that this step is a key one for re-integration of Sudan in the international community and to normalize its position among nations for contributing positively to peace and security in the region and internationally and to normalize its relations with international economic and financial institutions.