Kenya: Chepkoech Dedicates Gold to Kenyans

Nairobi — Record breaker Beatrice Chepkoech has revealed that it was her strategy to open an early gap with the aim of taming defending champion Emma Coburn who settled for silver in the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Chepkoech, the reigning World Record holder with a time of 8:44.32, on Monday night set another milestone, this time setting a new World Championship time of 8:57.84 after leading from start to finish.

Chepkoech, the Diamond League trophy winner, however, admitted that she did apply the strategy for fear of Coburn who looked on form, remembering how the American won the race in London 2017, a year that the Kenyan did a mid-race blunder by missing a hurdle and having to turn back and jump before struggling to a fourth-place finish.

"I am so grateful for the result. I decided to run in front because I knew everyone was in good shape seeing how they ran in the Diamond League races. I knew if I ran fast for the first one kilometer everyone will not follow me," Chepkoech, the African and Continental Cup champion underscored after the race.

She added; "My aim was to break the championship record, because I knew the race was not faster. I saw in 2017 Emma Coban broke the Championship Record in a time of 9:01 so I wanted to prove her wrong."

"I dedicate this gold to all Kenyans back at home and i thank them for their prayers."

"When we were running, I was watching the screen, monitoring the way they were coming and decided to run infront all through because I knew they will not follow me," Chepkoech further stated.

Chepkoech who ended Kenya's gold drought in the women's steeplechase since 2015 when Hyvin Kiyeng won it, said that she was under pressure to perform especially after having a fine season.

"There was a lot of pressure because I have performed well in the season, I have been on top and I am happy I did not let them down. I am happy we have returned the 3000m steeplechase title back home to Kenya," She stated.

Chepkoech's gold was Kenya's second at the Doha World Championships with attention now shifting to the male counterpart who start the qualification to the final on Tuesday lead by Olympic and World record holder Conseslus Kipruto.