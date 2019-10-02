Kenya: KPC Recovers 551,000 Litres of Oil Spilt in Kiboko

Nairobi — Kenya Pipeline Company says they have recovered 551,000 litres of oil from the Kiboko oil spill that occurred on March 30.

KPC Acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi says the company developed a strategy that helped the organization recover some of this oil.

"The products went into the ground and we dug pits, excavated trenches and pumped to lift those products from the ground and transported through the terminal from Kiboko," said Adambi.

Adambi added that the company is still on the recovery process for the oil that spills during the puncture.

"The process is still going on we will give final figures once the reconciliation process is done as we bring in the final products," KPC boss adds.

The fuel in Kiboko spilled into a wetland following a puncture on Line 5 at around KM304 of the new Nairobi- Mombasa pipeline that has since been sealed by KPC.

"We suspect that the punctured spot had been weakened by a rock dropped by an excavator during the laying of the pipeline," said Andambi, citing preliminary results of a study by the state corporation.

The pipeline resumed its normal operations on 31st March after it was discovered that the spillage was as a result of damage to the pipe coating caused by impact, leading to accelerated corrosion activity.

The total area that was affected by the spill is 400 meters by 350 meters.

It is not clear for how long the new pipeline, which was installed by Lebanese contractor Zakhem International Construction Limited, had been leaking before it was detected barely a year after it was commissioned.

Kenya Pipeline Company had also said it will not compensate Kiboko residents, Makueni County after results revealed waters, wildlife, and the surrounding environment were not affected by the March 30 oil spill.

The Taskforce that was formed to review the process chaired by Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim has however advised for continued monitoring of the area during the current rainy season, even as KPC engineers proceed with implementing a seven-point action plan in environmental restoration of the site.