Kenya: Ferguson Rotich Settles for Bronze in Doha

Nairobi — Kenya’s Ferguson Rotich finally got a global medal after settling for bronze in the men’s 800m at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha in a race dominated by American Donavan Brazier.

Rotich, who was fourth in 2015, produced the afterburners at home straight to clock 1:43.82 behind Amel Tuka of the Bosnia and Herzegovina who returned 1:43.47 to take silver while Brazier won gold for USA in a Championship Record of 1:42.34.

Kenya’s wait to reclaim the world title that was last won by World Record holder David Rudisha in 2015 continues.

Brazier shrugged off the doping controversy surrounding his Nike Oregon Project training group to blast to 800 metres gold, becoming the first American to win the title.

The 22-year-old American produced a tactical masterclass at the Khalifa Stadium to surge away from the field in a championship record time, breaking the previous mark which had stood for 32 years.

Brazier ran a flawless race, settling into his rhythm on the first lap and then kicking for home down the back straight on the final lap.

The burst of power was too much for his rivals, with Tuka and Rotich. Brazier is one of several athletes at the World Championships who trains with the Nike-backed Oregon Project in Portland.

The leading coach of the training group, Alberto Salazar, was handed a four-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on Monday for doping violations.

Salazar was on Tuesday banned from attending the World Championships in Doha while athletes linked to the coach were told by authorities to sever all contacts with the coach.