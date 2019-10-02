South Africa: No Word From Malema After Zille Invites Him to Tea for Discussion On SA's Future

Photo: @helenzille/Twitter
The tweet in which Helen Zille invites Julius Malema to tea.
1 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ethan Van Diemen

The former premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, has been blue ticked by none other than EFF leader Julius Malema, but is still awaiting a response.

On Tuesday morning, Zille tweeted an invitation to Malema to appear as a guest on her podcast "for a no-holds barred discussion on South Africa's future prospects".

Zille's podcast, Tea with Helen , has seen her joined by notable South African minds such as former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib as well as journalists Ferial Haffajee and Max du Preez.

The one-time DA leader, who is now a senior policy fellow for the Institute for Race Relations, initially posted a Twitter poll on Monday calling for public input as to who she should interview next on her show - former president Thabo Mbeki or Malema.

Seemingly, Malema won out and Zille sent out the call to the EFF leader. Whether he will take up the invitation is unknown at this point.

Questions sent to the EFF's communications team by News24 went unanswered at the time of writing. Asked about whether the EFF leader was aware of the invitation and whether he planned to attend, Malema's personal assistant told News24 on Tuesday that they "haven't heard anything about it".

Twitter users had various reactions to the invitation.

One user suggested it "... somehow extends unity between people of colour in South Africa".

Another user suggested the invitation was part of a ploy to launch the podcast.

One Twitter user said they "encourage the CIC to attend this session, provided that the tea will not be spilled on him and the session scandalised".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.