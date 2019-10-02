South Africa: No Word From Malema After Zille Invites Him to Tea for Discussion On SA's Future

The tweet in which Helen Zille invites Julius Malema to tea.

The former premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, has been blue ticked by none other than EFF leader Julius Malema, but is still awaiting a response.

On Tuesday morning, Zille tweeted an invitation to Malema to appear as a guest on her podcast "for a no-holds barred discussion on South Africa's future prospects".

Zille's podcast, Tea with Helen , has seen her joined by notable South African minds such as former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib as well as journalists Ferial Haffajee and Max du Preez.

The one-time DA leader, who is now a senior policy fellow for the Institute for Race Relations, initially posted a Twitter poll on Monday calling for public input as to who she should interview next on her show - former president Thabo Mbeki or Malema.

Seemingly, Malema won out and Zille sent out the call to the EFF leader. Whether he will take up the invitation is unknown at this point.

Questions sent to the EFF's communications team by News24 went unanswered at the time of writing. Asked about whether the EFF leader was aware of the invitation and whether he planned to attend, Malema's personal assistant told News24 on Tuesday that they "haven't heard anything about it".

Twitter users had various reactions to the invitation.

One user suggested it "... somehow extends unity between people of colour in South Africa".

Another user suggested the invitation was part of a ploy to launch the podcast.

One Twitter user said they "encourage the CIC to attend this session, provided that the tea will not be spilled on him and the session scandalised".

Source: News24