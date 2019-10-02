Nigeria: Police Confirm Killing of Wanted Kidnapper, Lucifer in Rivers

2 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A notorious kidnapper, Ekweme Brown, popularly known as Lucifer has been shot dead by policemen in Rivers State.

Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Omoni said Brown was killed during a sting operation launched by the police to apprehend the deceased.

"Ekweme Brown, a.k.a Lucifer, was killed by men of Operation Sting, in an operation led by ACP Shem Evans.

"Brown is responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East West Road in the state.

Omoni said the police command had declared the deceased wanted following intelligence that fingered him as mastermind of several abductions on the road.

"The notorious kidnapper is an indigene of Egamini Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

"The entire Rundele community has been thrown into wild jubilation following announcement of his death," he said.

The police spokesman said the command was currently on the trail of his gang members. (NAN)

