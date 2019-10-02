Nigeria: Present Golden Eaglets Can't Give Good Result in Brazil - Garba

Golden Eaglets Head coach, Manu Garba has passed a scathing assessment on the current crop of players under his tutelage as he said the players in the camp of the team at the moment cannot deliver at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

He said that the UEFA/CAF tournament was a perfect ground to test the players and the three games the team played enabled the technical crew to see some errors in the team.

Furthermore, he said that the loss against Senegal was avoidable having led 2-1 in the first half, before crumbling 2-4 to the same team at the end of 90mins.

"The Senegalese prepared better than any other team. They had 8 players that played in the All Africa Games and they are in France for another competition before coming to Turkey.

"We were not supposed to lose the game to them but for the errors we noticed in the team.

"We went to Turkey to assess all the players that went there and to be candid those players cannot give us the desired results in the World Cup.

"Before we left, we have identified some players who if they pass the MRI tests will add value to the team," he said.

Garba informed that the team of 30 players will leave Nigerian on October 8 to continue with preparations in Sao Paulo in Brazil.

The winner of the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in UAE said at the end of the training tour of Brazil, he would make a final decision on the 21 players who will represent Nigeria in Brazil.