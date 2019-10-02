Nigeria: Lumumba Wants Govt to Withdraw From Direct Sponsorship of Clubs

A former Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, presidential candidate, Hon. Lumumba Adeh has blamed the continuous decline in the Nigerian football league on governments' direct sponsorship of clubs.

The former member of the House of Representative and proprietor of the defunct Jos City Raiders was commenting on the poor performance of Nigerian clubs on the continent and the delay in the commencement of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Lumumba who was a member of the Interim League Management Committee told Daily Trust yesterday that over dependence on government and festering corruption in Nigerian football is killing the Nigerian league.

"I want to appeal to the concerned authorities that measures must be taken immediately to ensure that government withdraws from direct sponsorship of clubs. It has inhibited the growth of football particularly the Nigerian League.

"Over dependence on government is why we have not made progress because the private sector is not involved.

"All attempts in the past by individuals and private organisations to run clubs failed woefully because of the unfair competition. I mean unfair competition in the manner in which government funds the clubs."

Lumumba reiterated that instead of building on the progress made 10 or 20 years ago, the league has continued to retrogress and if government is not encouraged to divest her interest in running football clubs, the league shall continue to run in circles.

He, however, called for gradual instead of drastic withdrawal of government saying it will be counter-productive if it is not carried out with utmost care.

"The point I am making is that a period should be set within which all government clubs should be moved into private hands and corporate organisations. It will not only help in the development of the game technically but sponsorship as well.

"It is not something we wake up one morning and start. We have to give a window of time may be three or five years so that we know what we are doing. If you say you will do it at once, it may not work. It will fail.

"Perhaps a way to start is to peg the amount of money a club should spend. We all know that Nigerian football is for the highest bidder and that is what has led to the dearth of private clubs," he stated.