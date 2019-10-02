Rwanda: Supreme Court Rejects Political Parties' Nominee to Senate

1 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

The Supreme Court has rejected a senator fronted by the Consultative Forum for Political Organisations on grounds that she lacks experience.

Salama Uwamurera is among the two senators fronted by the forum.

Besides Presidential appointees, all the other Senate-elect candidates require vetting by the Supreme Court before they are given a green light.

Uwamurera belongs to the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI).

The other candidate is Juvenal Nkusi who was the longest-serving Member Parliament before he retired from the lower chamber.

Uwamurera sits on her party's arbitration committee and has been an employee of the Rusizi District One-Stop Center.

Elections to choose her replacement will take place this Thursday.

Once the new candidate from the forum is approved, the Senate will be fully constituted and will await orders from President Paul Kagame dissolving the outgoing chamber to pave way for the swearing-in.

