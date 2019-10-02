Namibia's Creditworthiness Sinks Further - Fitch

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
1 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

THE credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has downgraded Namibia's creditworthiness again, this time stating that the deterioration in economic growth and the government's budget situation would not be over soon in the absence of a return to an economic recovery.

Fitch's latest country credit rating on Namibia was released today.

The credit agency again lowered the country's credit rating, to a notch below the previous rating, indicating that the downgrade was a reflection of the domestic economy, which is under recessionary pressure.

Despite hope for a stable outlook, the agency reduced Namibia's growth potential as the macroeconomic environment has worsened.

The agency attributed its decision to lower the country's creditworthiness rating to limping economic activities, a risk of rising external shocks from the prevailing drought, and an increasing potential liability burden from certain public entities.

Fitch stated it would be a battle for the government to stabilise economic prospects, given elevated inequality and a high unemployment rate, as it tries to lower spending.

The agency also said recent policy initiatives aiming at spurring investment, including an investment summit held in August, would have only a muted impact on economic activity amid persistent structural bottlenecks.

Read the original article on Namibian.

More on This
Rating Agency Sinks Namibia's Creditworthiness Further
Job Losses Continue as Namibian Economy Struggles
Moody's Maintains Negative Outlook On Namibia
Fitch Junks Namibia
Moody's Downgrades Namibia
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.