Rwanda: Musoni Joins UTB Volleyball Club

1 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

National volleyball league side the University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) have confirmed the signing of centre blocker Fred Musoni on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old is back in the country after his contract Karelian Humos, a Finish volleyball club ended.

UTB team manager, Philbert Mucyo confirmed the signing of the star centre blocker and added that they are looking for four more players before the new season.

"Musoni is now our player and has signed a one-year contract, with a possibility to renew it. We are confident he will boost our league title aspirations next season," said Mucyo

Last season, UTB finished third place in the national volleyball league.

Musoni was selected in the Under-21 national team, under Brazilian coach Paulo de Talso, that travelled to Brazil for a three-month training camp prior to the 2011 Africa U21 Men's Volleyball Championship.

At the continental tournament, held in Libya, Rwanda finished in the fourth position after losing to Egypt in the semi-finals.

The middle blocker spent four seasons with APR, and captained them to two league crowns and several other titles before crossing to then debutants, and now-defunct, Rayon Sports.

Musoni, who has played over 60 games with different national teams, was part of the U21 team that played the 2013 FIVB U21 Men's World Championships in Ankara, Turkey, after finishing third in African championships earlier that year.

He has also represented the country at senior Africa Nations Championships finals three times, with the latest being the 2017 edition in Egypt where Rwanda finished sixth.

In 2013-2014, he played a crucial role in propelling the senior national team to the final round of qualifiers for the 2014 World Championship, which was won by the hosts Poland after defeating then holders Brazil in the final. Rwanda never qualified for the global event.

Musoni was also a regular when Rwanda finished fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.