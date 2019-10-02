Rwanda: Musoni Joins UTB Volleyball Club

National volleyball league side the University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) have confirmed the signing of centre blocker Fred Musoni on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old is back in the country after his contract Karelian Humos, a Finish volleyball club ended.

UTB team manager, Philbert Mucyo confirmed the signing of the star centre blocker and added that they are looking for four more players before the new season.

"Musoni is now our player and has signed a one-year contract, with a possibility to renew it. We are confident he will boost our league title aspirations next season," said Mucyo

Last season, UTB finished third place in the national volleyball league.

Musoni was selected in the Under-21 national team, under Brazilian coach Paulo de Talso, that travelled to Brazil for a three-month training camp prior to the 2011 Africa U21 Men's Volleyball Championship.

At the continental tournament, held in Libya, Rwanda finished in the fourth position after losing to Egypt in the semi-finals.

The middle blocker spent four seasons with APR, and captained them to two league crowns and several other titles before crossing to then debutants, and now-defunct, Rayon Sports.

Musoni, who has played over 60 games with different national teams, was part of the U21 team that played the 2013 FIVB U21 Men's World Championships in Ankara, Turkey, after finishing third in African championships earlier that year.

He has also represented the country at senior Africa Nations Championships finals three times, with the latest being the 2017 edition in Egypt where Rwanda finished sixth.

In 2013-2014, he played a crucial role in propelling the senior national team to the final round of qualifiers for the 2014 World Championship, which was won by the hosts Poland after defeating then holders Brazil in the final. Rwanda never qualified for the global event.

Musoni was also a regular when Rwanda finished fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville.