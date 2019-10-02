Angola: Governor Challenges New Health Workers

Huambo — The governor of central Huambo province Joana Lina called on Tuesday the new health technicians, hired in the last public tender held in 2018, to be guided by professional ethics and deontology, and have in mind the spirit mission to convey confidence and comfort to patients.

This was during a ceremony aimed to deliver guide books to 915 new cadres of the health sector, distributed throughout the 11 municipalities of the province, to whom she urged the need to comply with professional duties, taking into account the provision of medical care.

These are 50 in-house physicians, 68 graduated nurses, 729 mid-level nursing technicians, 67 mid-level and higher-level diagnostic and therapeutic technicians.

Joana Lina said that the performance of the health profession requires, above all, attendance, punctuality, responsibility, commitment, love of neighbour, respect for the hierarchy and the elders, willingness to learn and teach.

She emphasized that the provincial authorities are committed to improving the working conditions of public administration professionals so that the new staff actually remain in the areas where they are placed to contribute to the economic and social development of the communities.

With an estimated population of 2.5 million, Huambo province has 248 doctors, 3 639 nurses, 467 diagnostic technicians and therapist, as well as 825 administrative staff.