Angola: Eni Trains Angolan Technicians in Oil Refining

1 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Rome — Forty Angolan technicians from the oil company Sonangol have received their diplomas on Monday after attending a training on petroleum refining process at Corporate University of the Italian oil multinational ENI, as part of the sector's re-launch in Angola.

The award ceremony was attended by Minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino de Azevedo.

The one-year course focused on the areas of refinery management and integrity, health, environment and safety. (SAS), downstream processes, inspection and maintenance.

The training programme is part of the cooperation agreement signed in 2018 between Angolan oil companies Sonangol and Italian ENI.

Its main goal is to re-launch the refining sector in the country, following the completion of the overall maintenance of the Luanda Refinery by Sonangol and ENI, under the strategic partnership between the two refining companies.

The step enabled the Luanda-based Refinery to increase its reliability and allowed the construction of a new plataforming unit to quadruple its gasoline production capacity, contributing to the reduction of fuel imports.

