Angola: Igae Vows to Crackdown On Corruption in Angola

Lisbon — The General Inspector of the State Administration Sebastião Gunza has pledged to fight against corruption in Angola, stressing that the combat will keep going regardless of whom.

Whether you want it to or not, the fight against corruption won't stop. It does not matter the actor. Whether they exist now or to emerge 100 years from now," he told the press on Sunday at the end of a visit to Portugal. The IGAE official also defended cooperation with the institutions in a preventive framework. In his visit to Portugal, coming from Sweden, Sebastião Gunza spoke of the need of a greater focus on the technical and technological training of professionals in the sector, as it will facilitate to detect those involved in corruption practices. The fight against corruption and impunity is the flag of the government under the President João Lourenço's stewardship , who last Thursday (26) marked two years in the office.