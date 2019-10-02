Angola: Igae Vows to Crackdown On Corruption in Angola

1 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — The General Inspector of the State Administration Sebastião Gunza has pledged to fight against corruption in Angola, stressing that the combat will keep going regardless of whom.

Whether you want it to or not, the fight against corruption won't stop. It does not matter the actor. Whether they exist now or to emerge 100 years from now," he told the press on Sunday at the end of a visit to Portugal. The IGAE official also defended cooperation with the institutions in a preventive framework. In his visit to Portugal, coming from Sweden, Sebastião Gunza spoke of the need of a greater focus on the technical and technological training of professionals in the sector, as it will facilitate to detect those involved in corruption practices. The fight against corruption and impunity is the flag of the government under the President João Lourenço's stewardship , who last Thursday (26) marked two years in the office.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Corruption
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.