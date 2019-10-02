Lesotho: Thaba-Bosiu Arts and Culture Fest On the Cards

1 October 2019
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

THABA-Bosiu Cultural Village will on 4 and 5 October 2019 host the first annual Thaba-Bosiu Arts and Cultural Festival.

The event is meant to celebrate Basotho culture and heritage.

Organisers told the Weekender this week that this was their way of preserving Basotho's heritage.

"Our heritage is a link to the past, so it is our prime duty to sensitise the young generation of the rich and momentous legacy, which needs to be preserved," Thaba-Bosiu Cultural village Marketing Officer Montšuoa Kali said this week.

She said because Lesotho gained its Independence on 4 October 1966, they thought it was befitting to host the event during the Independence holidays.

"This day's activities focus on students who will be competing in cultural activities that include Mokhibo, Mohobelo, Ndlamo and Liphotha among others."

On the first day, the activities start at 10am and end at midnight. On Saturday the activities will also start at 10am and end in the early hours of Sunday.

"Sunday will be the main event and it will include cultural activities from various groups including corporates, individual groups and NGOs."

On the first day of the event, there will also be music performances from artistes such as Kopper Alotsi, Mega Hertz, DJ Bootz, Afro DJ, Pablo DJ, Zagro DJs, Sentšo, Marcx Brass, Kubas, Fickzo and a surprise act to be revealed on that day on 4 October.

Day two will have performances from Tshepo Tshola, Maleh, Selimo Thabane, Puseletso Seema, Mantša, Bhudaza, Kommanda Obbs and Morena Leraba among others.

"This event will be themed in Basotho arts and culture, while also celebrating homegrown talent. We are hoping the festival satisfy the revelers with the Basotho brand of hospitality, music and cuisine," she said.

She said the festival also aims to motivate the youth to explore, learn, protect, and respect the country's culture and heritage.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Lesotho
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.