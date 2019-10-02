Lesotho: Thaba-Bosiu Arts and Culture Fest On the Cards

THABA-Bosiu Cultural Village will on 4 and 5 October 2019 host the first annual Thaba-Bosiu Arts and Cultural Festival.

The event is meant to celebrate Basotho culture and heritage.

Organisers told the Weekender this week that this was their way of preserving Basotho's heritage.

"Our heritage is a link to the past, so it is our prime duty to sensitise the young generation of the rich and momentous legacy, which needs to be preserved," Thaba-Bosiu Cultural village Marketing Officer Montšuoa Kali said this week.

She said because Lesotho gained its Independence on 4 October 1966, they thought it was befitting to host the event during the Independence holidays.

"This day's activities focus on students who will be competing in cultural activities that include Mokhibo, Mohobelo, Ndlamo and Liphotha among others."

On the first day, the activities start at 10am and end at midnight. On Saturday the activities will also start at 10am and end in the early hours of Sunday.

"Sunday will be the main event and it will include cultural activities from various groups including corporates, individual groups and NGOs."

On the first day of the event, there will also be music performances from artistes such as Kopper Alotsi, Mega Hertz, DJ Bootz, Afro DJ, Pablo DJ, Zagro DJs, Sentšo, Marcx Brass, Kubas, Fickzo and a surprise act to be revealed on that day on 4 October.

Day two will have performances from Tshepo Tshola, Maleh, Selimo Thabane, Puseletso Seema, Mantša, Bhudaza, Kommanda Obbs and Morena Leraba among others.

"This event will be themed in Basotho arts and culture, while also celebrating homegrown talent. We are hoping the festival satisfy the revelers with the Basotho brand of hospitality, music and cuisine," she said.

She said the festival also aims to motivate the youth to explore, learn, protect, and respect the country's culture and heritage.