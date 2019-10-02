Nigeria: 2019 Power Nigeria - How Digitalisation of Energy Sector Can Boost Economy

Key industry experts in the energy sector have called for digitalisation of Nigeria's energy sector, saying it would further boost the economy. They held that technology plays a significant role in increasing the access to clean and sustainable energy resources thereby building Nigerian economy.

Among the stakeholders who made this summation were leaders from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, Cummins, PowerPro, Green Power Utility, Kartel Energy.

Speaking at the 2019 Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference, in Lagos, they all agreed that technology is revolutionisiing the energy sector.

Power Nigeria is the largest energy event in West Africa. It is an annual hub for suppliers to meet buyers, driving both the West African and Nigerian energy markets.

Some of the experts who spoke to Hi-Tech after a panel session at the event, said it was time to harness the power of technology to drive the energy sector, even as they charged government to ensure deployment of digitized infrastructure by entrenching use of data management to solve problems of energy consumption, transforming existing grid to smart grid and building a robust and resilient grid .

For instance, MD EKEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, said: "With the current consumption of energy in Nigeria, I believe that it is time for energy systems to be designed in such a way that optimisation is guaranteed as well as digitalisation of the grid."

He however admitted that the government has recognised the need for a smart and flexible energy system, as it puts plans in motion to transform the way energy, particularly electricity, is produced, consumed and stored in the country.

Also speaking on the panel session, Country Director, Kartel Energy, Ola Ogunsemowo, said Nigeria could be about the only country in the world spending close to $14 billion on generators. He described the situation as a reflection of an inefficient energy system.

Ogunsemowo said: "The sun is shining on Nigeria's renewable energy and as part of our strategy; we understand that technology plays a key role in accelerating access to clean and renewable energy in Nigeria."

Vanguard