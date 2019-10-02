Zimbabwe: Busy Times for MPs As President Spells Out Country's Legislative Agenda

Photo: New Zimbabwe
MDC MPs walking out of parliament during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s SONA speech presentation.
2 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the current session of parliament should see the legislature speed up on amending laws and passing of Bills to enhance broader national development.

He was officially opening the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe of Zimbabwe as well as presenting his State of the Nation Address in the house on Tuesday.

In his address, the President said parliament is expected to continue with the alignment process of laws with the constitution by considering amendments to the High Court Act, Labour Court Act, Magistrates Court Act and the Police Act.

Said the President, "Public Finance Management Amendment Bill will be placed before this Parliament in an endeavour to align the current act to the constitution.

"In line with devolution, this Bill extends the scope of application of statutes to Provincial and Metropolitan Councils as well as local authorities, including the mandatory submissions of annual budgets and financial performance reports."

He added, "The Insurance and Pension Act will be amended to enhance good corporate governance while Securities and Exchange Commission Bill is intended to strengthen anti-money laundering legislation.

"The Bill to facilitate the appointment of the Deposit Protection Cooperation as the liquidator of all deposit taking institutions will also be tabled."

Some of the laws to be amended or re-aligned to the constitution include the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill which is expected to be re-tabled, while amendments to the Gold Trade Act and Precious Stones Act will ensure more competitiveness in the mining industry in sync with global benchmarks."

In the energy sector, the Petroleum Act will be amended to create an enabling environment for natural gas and mineral oil exploration and exploitation.

The Electricity Act, similarly, will also see the imposition of stiffer penalties for vandalism.

Bills relating to Freedom of Information, the Zimbabwe Media Commission, Protection of Information, and the Broadcasting Services Amendments Act which have been topical countrywide as the public called for their reforms will be expedited during this Session.

The Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill; and the Data Protection and Electronic Transactions Bill, Medical Aid Societies Bill, Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, Child Justice Bill, and Mandatory Sentencing for Rape and Sexual Offences Bill which must incorporate acceptable customary norms, human rights standards and international best practice are some of the laws that Parliament will focus on in the 2nd session.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Opposition MPs to Lose Allowances Over Mnangagwa SONA Snub
Thousands at Harare Rally to Celebrate MDC's 20th Anniversary
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
We Will Give Mnangagwa Sleepless Nights, Chamisa Tells Party
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.