Botswana/Liberia: Zebras, Liberia Fail to Score

1 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aobakwe Molefhi

Gaborone — The senior national football team, Zebras, played to a goalless draw against Liberia in a friendly on Independence Day.

Coach Adel Amrouche's team boasted of young players who marked their first appearance on national colours.

The visitors, under the tutelage of former Zebras gaffer, Peter Butler, had the lion's share of the possession in the first half but were let down by indecisiveness in the last third.

Their attempts were thwarted by a well-coordinated defense of Thabo Leinanyane and Thato Kebue, though Lesenya Malapela nearly ruined the day for the hosts since he committed errors in the first 20 minutes by failing to control back passes.

In the second half, the hosts came back rejuvenated as evidenced by their counter attacks orchestrated by the pint sized Thatayaone Ramatlapeng, only to be denied chance to score by Liberia's goalkeeper, Tommy Songo.

Ramatlapeng caused problems for the visitors but the duo of Tumisang Orebonye and Motsholetsi Sikele had a dull day at the front.

Edward Ledlum and Curtis Koon dictated matters in the middle of the park for the visitors, but their hard work went to waste thanks to the poor decision making by their fellow strikers.

Amrouche had the chance to test most of his players who were debuting for the team and he ended up substituting Sikele for Gofaone Mabaya and Orebonye for Tshepang Molefe.

In the end Ramatlapeng received man of the match award.

Pio Paul and Letang Kgengwenyane were also on the bench ias assistant coaches.

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

