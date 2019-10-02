Zimbabwe: Mapeza's Chippa Utd Adventure

2 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Norman Mapeza's manager, Gibson Mahachi, says the Chippa United move is an adventure his client is willing to take as part of challenging himself.

Mapeza signed a three-year contract with the Port Elizabeth-based South African Premiership club yesterday.

Many local football fans took to Twitter expressing their concerns over the high-risk move.

Chippa owner, Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi, has a habit of hiring and firing coaches.

"We have been negotiating for the past one week," said Mahachi. "It is one of those opportunities that the coach wanted to explore.

"Any coaching job is a challenge, when you start coaching, you don't know when you will get fired.

"All the clubs fire coaches, some after one week, a year, or two years but the bottom line is once one is hired he will get fired one day.

"He is ready to start new things, in a new environment. In life you have to fall down to stand up."

Mapeza is expected to leave for South Africa soon to sort out his paperwork.

The coach parted ways with the Zvishavane side last month after indicating he wanted to take a break from football.

He had been in charge of the mining club for five years.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

