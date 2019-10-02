Malawi: Parliament Passes U.S.$150.1 Million Loan Bill for Electricity Expansion

1 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament has passed a US$150.1 million loan bill, authorizing government to borrow from the International Development Fund for access to electricity project.

Minister Msaka congratulates Mwanamvekha: To increase access to electricity in Malawi.

The money, according to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha will be used towards the implementation of the Malawi Electricity Access Project which aims to increase access to electricity in Malawi.

"The project has three components looking into grid electrification, off grid market development fund and technical support," Mwanamvekha said.

The bill was passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, the House has also authorized the government to borrow 80 million Euros and 15.5 million Euros from the European Investment Bank to rehabilitate the Kamuzu International Airport turn off in Lilongwe, Mzimba turn off road and Kacheche-Chiweta roads.

This is in additional financing on top of 43 million Euros grant from the bank for the project.

The first section will be the 102km from KIA turn off to Kasungu, followed by Kasungu to Jenda then Jenda to Mzimba turn off and finally Kacheche to Chiweta, according to Mwanamvekha.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.