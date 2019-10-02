Zimbabwe: Tonderai Ndiraya Psyches Up His Troops

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has warned his charges against treating relegation-haunted Yadah lightly in their Castle Lager Premiership football battle at Rufaro this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys have gone for 11 games in the league, without defeat, but come into this tie a dejected lot.

They exited the Chibuku Super Cup in the first round following a 0-1 loss to bitter rivals Highlanders at the same venue on Sunday.

Ndiraya spent the past two days trying to psyche up his troops after a flat performance on Sunday. The DeMbare gaffer is worried his players could be tempted to underrate the basement side.

"I think what is important, in every situation, is to recover from setbacks like that," said Ndiraya.

"We have forgotten about that (the defeat to Bosso).

"I think we have been given an instant chance to correct our mistakes and make our supporters happy.

"We just have to concentrate on the league, most importantly, the game tomorrow (today).

"The game against Yadah is very key to us considering what happened on Sunday. Of course, the players are a little bit down, in terms of their psychology, but we have spoken over about it.

"I expect them to push a little bit up and do the job for the team."

Ndiraya said Yadah players have more top-flight experience than his greenhorns, most of whom are in their first year in the Premiership.

"Yadah are in the relegation zone but they have a very good team, that's my honest opinion about them," said Ndiraya.

"They have good experienced players.

"They have experience in every department. Look at their first eleven, they have just been unfortunate but I think on a good day they can beat any team.

"I have watched them in many games, they have been playing good football. We are not taking them lightly. They deserve to be taken seriously.

"Look, they posted a very huge result in Triangle the last time out so we cannot afford to take them lightly."

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars mentor said his troops should play for their supporters who have rallied behind them despite an average season.

"Our supporters come first. They are the ones who drive us. We need to play for them and win for them.

"Look, they are always behind us even if the chips are down."