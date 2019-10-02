Zimbabwe: Darlington Dodo Rallies His Men

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo says his men should keep their eyes on the ball in their quest for their main target of winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship.

The Green Machine host Triangle at National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Makepekepe crashed out of the Chibuku Super Cup on Saturday, losing on penalties to Harare City, and now shift their focus to the league.

"We need to quickly forget about the past defeat and focus on work at hand, the game against Triangle," said Dodo.

"We know they are doing well on the continental stage but this will be a different game.

"We need to remain within shouting distance and we cannot afford to lose another match.

"The boys have been training hard and I believe we are ready for the encounter, playing at home will come with its advantages as we will have our 12th man in the form of our supporters."

CAPS United fans came in numbers for the league match against Harare City at Rufaro, which the Green Machine won 1-0.

However, the turnout for the Chibuku Super Cup was small, as if to emphasise the fans want the league title.

Triangle have been doing well in the CAF Confederation Cup but, of late, have been finding the going tough at home.

Their home defeat at the hands of Yadah Stars illustrated their recent struggles on the domestic front. However, they have a tendency of rising to the occasion, when they come up against the traditional giants. In Russell Madamombe skipper Ralph Kawondera, Collins Dhuwa and the exciting Timothy January, the Lowveld side have a number of players who can make a difference.