Zimbabwe: Anti-Sanctions Day Crusade Intensifies

Zanu-PF has intensified preparations for the anti-sanctions campaign scheduled for October 25, which will coincide with various in SADC countries.

SADC have declared October 25 as the solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The party's Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu told journalists yesterday that preparations for the anti-sanctions day were now at an advanced stage.

"Some departments such as the Commissariat department, information and other wings, have been giving us reports on progress that has been made so far towards preparing for this great function.

"As you might be aware, we hosted a very successful meeting of Former Liberation Movements in Victoria Falls where this matter came in our agenda. The SADC members' states expressed their tremendous support to Zimbabwe on sanctions imposed on us," said Dr Mpofu.

He said the anti-sanctions campaign was going to a great occasion.