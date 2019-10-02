South Africa: SAA and SA Express Fail to Land 2018/19 Annual Report in Parliament

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

SAA, again, failed to submit its annual report to Parliament by the statutory end of September deadline. Its audited financial statements are not ready as the national airliner struggles to be a going concern. Ditto, SA Express.

For the third year in a row, SAA's financial and governance turmoil meant it could not meet its statutory responsibilities -- to account for its performance and spending in an annual report in line with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

"We cannot release our financial statements as we have not finalised our going concern," SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks told Daily Maverick on Tuesday. In addition to the R5.5-billion government made available in September, he confirmed, another R2-billion must be finalised with lenders.

Once that's done, the annual report and audited financial statements will be in Parliament. But for now, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan must ask Parliament for an extension.

It's not the first time, neither for an extension nor for a bailout. back-of-the-napkin calculations show SAA has received bailouts amounting to some R15.7-billion since June 2017 to date.

The national airline's 2016/17 annual report was tabled more than seven months late in mid-May 2018. Then finance minister Malusi...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

