South Africa: Big Tech Advertising Hollows Out News Media

opinion

It came as a surprise to me when a distinguished foreign media owner leaned across the table and told me the South African digital advertising market is internationally regarded as corrupt. Some examples of blatant bribery were provided to me and I listened politely; after all, the bill was being expensed.

There is an editorial influence that gets peddled, and that gets dealt with adequately elsewhere. Paying toll fees to get the media spend is another part of the industry that will get cleaned up in time. I'm concerned about how the tight budgets translate into journalists and businesses making poor choices.

A great percentage of the advertising revenue that used to sustain media houses which create awareness and pressure on corruption now flows to Google and Facebook via advertising agencies - and the exposure of corruption becomes a thing of the past. Shortcuts are taken and envelopes and their concomitant fates are sealed.

Business South Africa has to see the linkage here. Never mind responsible investing, responsible allocation of the marketing budget translates into a strong media, without which we would all have...