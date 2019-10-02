Nigeria: Again, U.S. City Honours Nigeria With Flag Raising

2 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

For the second time, the U.S. Town of Hempstead on Tuesday honoured Nigeria by hoisting the nation's flag in commemoration of its 59th Independence anniversary.

The flag-raising ceremony, held at the premises of the Hempstead Town Hall, was organised by the city council in collaboration with the Nigerian community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it followed the first one held on Oct. 1, 2018 at the same venue.

In attendance were members of the Nigerian community and officials of the Nigerian consulate in New York led by the Consul General (CG), Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen.

Joining them in the celebration were senior local officials, including the Mayor of the Incorporated Village of Hempstead, Mr Don Ryan, and the Senior Councilwoman, Dorothy Goosby, who anchored the ceremony.

Friends of Nigeria from other African countries and in the U.S. were also present to identify with the celebrants.

The day began with Goosby reading a brief profile of Nigeria, followed by traditional and Christian prayers for the country and its leaders.

Thereafter, a schoolboy of Nigerian descent, Master Joel Green, mounted the podium and led the gathering in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

His schoolmate, Miss Wealthy Morgan, took over with recitation of "Invictus", a short Victorian poem in which the English poet, William Ernest Henly, tells how he never gave up in the face of adversity.

Morgan began by declaring that she "loves the colours that the Nigerian flag represents: white in the middle of green; purity in the middle of wealth".

Addressing the gathering afterwards, Okoyen described Nigeria as "a beautiful black nation and the pride of Africa".

According to him, Oct. 1 is a day Nigerians all over the "celebrate freedom and the beautiful traditions of our people".

"Today, Nigerians all over the world proudly celebrate Oct. 1 as a day of political independence.

"A day we remember the founding fathers and all who led our dear country to political independence in 1960.

"Today, we celebrate freedom and the beautiful traditions of our people; we celebrate strength, dignity and our diversity as a nation," the CG said.

He called on Nigeria's friends, partners and the entire world to believe in the country, while also urging Nigerians to unite and keep faith with their fatherland.

"Diversity in Nigeria is a strength. We shall no longer be consumed by our differences as a nation," he added.

Okoyen thanked the Hempstead city officials for the honour, and lauded Nigerians in the U.S, for their "exceptional display of professionalism and competence in various fields of human endeavors".

In a goodwill message, a Liberian citizen and Professor of English, Mr Elseah Chea, congratulated Nigerians for the honour.

Chea, who reportedly recommended the hoisting of the Nigerian flag in 2018, said it was the beginning of official recognition of the African community in the city.

Later in an interview with NAN, Mayor Ryan also congratulated Nigerians, saying he was proud of what the country had achieved in the last 59 years.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the hoisting of the Nigerian flag besides that of the U.S. in front of the Hempstead Town Hall Plaza.

With a population of about 750,000, Hempstead is America's largest township, occupying the southwestern part Nassau County in New York. State. (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.