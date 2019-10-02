South Africa: Officers Find Tik, Mandrax Worth Thousands in Man's Vehicle Near Riviersonderend

A man has been arrested after traffic officers found drugs in his car just outside Riviersonderend on Wednesday morning, according to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

They stopped the man's vehicle on the N2, outside the Overberg town, which is situated 160km east of Cape Town, at around 02:00.

Africa said they uncovered tik (methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R150 000, and 6 018 mandrax tablets with a street value of R330 000.

They confiscated the drugs and arrested the man.

He is being held at the local police station until his court appearance.

