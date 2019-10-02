South Africa: Officers Find Tik, Mandrax Worth Thousands in Man's Vehicle Near Riviersonderend

2 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man has been arrested after traffic officers found drugs in his car just outside Riviersonderend on Wednesday morning, according to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

They stopped the man's vehicle on the N2, outside the Overberg town, which is situated 160km east of Cape Town, at around 02:00.

Africa said they uncovered tik (methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R150 000, and 6 018 mandrax tablets with a street value of R330 000.

They confiscated the drugs and arrested the man.

He is being held at the local police station until his court appearance.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.