South Africa: Top Five Reads for a Presidential Book Club

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ben Williams

A letter to the reader-in-chief from a humble literary petitioner.

Dear President Ramaphosa,

To the pencil pusher in the Union Buildings who came up with the idea for your new book club, a word of kudos. Book clubs are the in thing: you can't scroll through a timeline for 10 seconds before one pops up, presenting a grinning author and their latest tome, conferring erudition upon all who tap the Like button or comment with a smiley face that has hearts bursting out of its eyes.

These clubs are a bandwagon that - unlike, say, donations from heavily-compromised Strugglistas, or xenophobic restrictions on foreign businesses - we can all happily jump on. Not least because, your colleagues in Treasury's austerity measures notwithstanding, the government can very likely afford good wine. Wine is an essential component of any book club, as you'll no doubt have been informed. This is not to imply for one moment that any ulterior motives are at play in your administration.

I'm sure there is a great clamouring in your ear from authors and publishers far and wide, jostling like punters at the races with their hot tips for the books your club should back. Never one...

