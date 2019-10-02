Kenya: Govt's Foreign Banks Debt Stock Hits U.S.$10 Billion

Photo: Daily Monitor
(file photo).
1 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Otiato Guguyu

Kenya's expensive debt from foreign commercial banks hit Sh1.09 trillion by end of June following the Sh210 billion May Eurobond issue.

The loan type has grown fold over the last four years.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) balance of payment data sourced from the Treasury shows that in June 2015 Kenya's commercial loans stood at Sh276 billion. They have since grown by 296 percent in the intervening period.

"The stock of public external debt increased by Sh462.9 billion to Sh3.023 trillion as at end of June 2019. Stock of debt from commercial banks increased by 20.9 percent to Sh1.096 trillion as at end of June 2019," KNBS said in the report released on Monday.

In 2013 only seven percent of external debt was commercial, with 27 percent bilateral and 64 percent borrowed from multilateral sources.

But by June last year commercial debt had gone up to 34 percent, while bilateral stood at 31 percent and multilateral 34 percent.

"With the elevation of Kenya into middle income earner status in 2014, external debt composition of multilateral institutions declined from 52.5 percent (June 2014) to 30.3 percent (June 2019). Commercial financing borrowing contribution has edged up to 36.25 per cent (June 2019) from 20.62 per cent (June 2014)," said Genghis Capital analyst Churchill Ogutu.

Commercial loans are expensive to service, hence Kenya has also seen increased amounts paid on interest each year, the bulk going to the three Eurobonds that the country has issued.

Against a preferred debt to service ratio threshold of 30 percent, Kenya hit 35.7 percent in 2017 and was expected to be at 33.4 percent by 2019.

The Treasury has proposed to raise the public debt cap at Sh9 trillion, but is also indicating a shift away from commercial loans part of its policy.

Kenya has borrowed almost 10 syndicated loans since President Mwai Kibaki's 2011 four- year Sh50 billion commercial loan.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Debt
Business
East Africa
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.