Zimbabwe: Vincent for Taiwan Open

Zimbabwe's sole representative in the Asian Tour, Scott Vincent, will be back in action at the Mercuries Taiwan Open at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club tomorrow.

Vincent is receiving rave reviews on the Asian Tour where he is sitting in seventh place on the order of merit.

He has so far taken part in 10 tournaments since the season began and will line up, from the first tee, alongside Hung Chien-yao and Steve Lewton.

The 26-year-old Vincent finished third at the Shinhan Donghae Open two weeks ago.

He then finished in 34th place last week at the Panasonic Open Golf championships.

Vincent will be part of the more than 120 players who will take part in the high-profile tournament backed by the Mercuries Group.

The Mercuries Taiwan Masters is the last qualifying event for the lucrative CJ Cup and WGC-HSBC Champions in Korea and China. The Mercuries Taiwan Masters, which was inaugurated in 1987, has been held annually on the region's premier Tour since 2004.

The event offers an all-time high US$900,000 prize money in 2019, a US$50,000 increase from last year.

Former Royal Harare resident professional, Adison da Silva, is the defending champion.

"The win last year was absolutely stunning. Especially when I wasn't really playing well before that," he said.

"I was practicing really hard and nothing was coming along. So, I was doubting myself and I just told myself to try my best as I know the course suits me.

"On the last day, I kept telling myself to stay in the present and play one shot at the time and just don't get too ahead of myself.

"Over the years, I've found a way of playing this course. There's going to be lots of swirling winds and you just have to trust what you are doing."