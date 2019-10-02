Malawi: Walter Seeks Fifth Term As FA Malawi President - 'Affiliates Have Trust in Me'

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu will seek a fifth term at the associations polls in December, putting an end to months of uncertainty as he has changed from his earlier decision to bow out at the end of his 15-year reign.

Nyamilandu is likely to win a fifth term as the electorate at the polls will be the FAM's nine affiliates, who are all in support of his leadership.

His challengers will be FAM first vice-president James Mwenda who declared interest in his boss' position in July, Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda and former FAM vice-president Moses Mkandawire.

Announcing his bid for a fifth presidential term, Nyamilandu said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that he has been persuaded by the affiliates to reverse his earlier decision not to contest, saying his decision to seek re-election has been highly motivated by the need to respond to the call of the affiliates having extensively consulted with individual members.

"I have received overwhelming support and encouragement by members of the affiliates to stand again owing to the remarkable achievements that have been realised while I have been at the helm of office.

"I therefore, cannot ignore the affiliates who have shown significant trust and confidence in me as the best candidate," reads the statement in part.

Nyamilandu also said his stay in office at Fifa Council and FAM need to run simultaneously for the country to benefit in football development.

He said: "I believe that it is now time for the entire football fraternity to reap the fruits of my appointment as a member of the Fifa Council. Under the circumstances, it is only logical that while I am serving as a member of the Fifa Council, my stay in office as the president of FAM should simultaneously run together so that the country can fully maximise the benefits of my membership to this supreme body.

"It is also paramount to mention that in the unlikely event of not being FAM president, it would water down the relevance of being a Fifa Council member by virtue of not having a constituency to represent. The result of which is that you lose bargaining power that would have been instrumental in influencing and shaping the development of football at all levels," he said.

Nyamilandu also said he would like to complete unfinished projects which are already underway as stipulated in his 2015 'Harvest Time' manifesto.

"I am in a better and stronger position than ever to undertake projects of this nature while serving as a member of the Fifa Council drawing from the new connections that have been carved on the international platform. Not to mention the vast experience and knowledge gained while serving as FAM president, which puts me in good stead to transform the game of football in Malawi and take it to a new level," he said.

Nyamilandu was first voted into office in 2004 in a by-election to replace Sameer Suleman (now member of Parliament), who lost the position after failing to fulfil FAM constitutional requirement of a Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) certificate.