Kenya: Rare Windstorm Hits Parts of the Country, Causes Power Outages

A rare windstorm swept across the Kenya and some parts of Tanzania Tuesday afternoon catching many unawares.

The heavy windstorm caused power outages in the capital Nairobi, Murang'a in central, Thika and Machakos towns on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Meteorologists said the windstorm marks the start of short rain season.

Kenya Meteorological Department deputy director Samwel Mwangi explained that the wind is as a result of unstable air and is likely to give showers and possibly thunderstorm in several parts of the country.

"We are having a bit of stormy weather all over. It is coming in with a bit of rains here and there. There is strong winds and where it has not rained for a while, we have seen dust being carried around by the strong winds," Mr Mwangi said.

The weatherman urged Kenyans to be careful as the strong wind is likely to blow away roofs, billboards or rocks.

"Things being blown away could fall on people and that presents danger.

"For motorists, visibility could be an issue as the dust being blown could interfere with how far one can be able to see," he said.

In its latest weather forecast, the met warned that the Eastern half of the country will experience strong winds of more than 25 knots (12.5m/s) with other parts of the country including Rift Valley highlands, Lake Victoria basin and Coast region to experience rains.

Last month, while releasing the forecast for short rains season covering between October and December, the weatherman said most parts of the country will get more than normal rainfall starting October and peaking in the month of November before declining in December.