Tanzania: Nyerere Day Sports Festival Draws 1,000

ABOUT 1,000 people are expected to take part in various sports activities lined up to light up the 20th anniversary of Mwalimu Nyerere death whose climax is on October 14th in Butiama, Mara region.

The former Prime Minister and first Vice- President Joseph Warioba is expected to be the guest of honour on the day leading other key dignitaries from within and outside the country who will attend the event.

According to the press statement made available yesterday, some of the sport events on the timetable scheduled to begin on October 8th to 14th include fun races which have been categorised into 10km, 5km and 2.5km.

Netball has also been included on the menu for the first time this year together with cycling, traditional board game(Bao), traditional dances, choir and football bonanza.

"Since the founding father of the nation was a good fan of board game that's why every year, we include it on the list of the games. "In view of this, we have invited six teams from Serengeti, Musoma, Tarime and Butiama to compete in playing in the bao game," said part of the statement.

"We would like to urge people from Mara and nearby regions like Mwanza, Simiyu and Arusha to come in their big numbers to commemorate the day in style and be able to remember the founding father of the nation together," it said.

Moreover, the statement said others likely to be available on the day include regional commissioners, members of the Parliament and other leaders from various parts of the country.

Additionally, the statement revealed that they have contacted various embassies in Tanzania like the embassy of the United States of America (USA), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, Mozambique, South Africa and China to partake in the commemorations.