Tanzania: Dgc Golfer Claims East African CEOs Golf Title

DAR ES SALAAM Gymkhana Club's Patrick Karimi overpowered his rivals to clinch this year's Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Retreat Golf title, a feat that also awarded him a Turkish Airline return ticket to any destination in Europe.

Organised by Sea Cliff Resort Golf Club of Zanzibar, the 18-hole event saw Karimi beating over 40 golfers in the annual golf event that draws CEOs, business owners and diplomats from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Austria and Tanzania.

Palying off handicap 22, Karimi notched an impressive two under 38 stable ford points to beat his closest challenger on a count back.

He beat his club-mate Ellis Katwebaze who was playing off 18 on countback after both tied on 38 points.

Katwebeze was awarded a Tylormade Stand Golf Bag, Accommodation for two nights for two on HB at Sea Cliff Hotel in Dar es Salaam with a complimentary Spa voucher from Cinnamon Spa.

Karimi, the CEO of Gardaworld Tanzania, thanked all the sponsors for their generosity that attracted players from all East Africa countries and beyond.

The champion also thanked Turkish Airline for donating the main prize and promoting golf in Tanzania through very generous sponsorships.

He also thanked the management of Sea Cliff for hosting the tournament that brings together CEOs and top business leaders from the region, for networking and exchanging business ideas while participating in the lovely game of golf.

"The golf course was in excellent condition, a reflection of the good work done by the Sea Cliff Hotel and the high number of participants made the tournament very competitive."

Defending champion host Mussa Foum (handicap 8) posted 37 points this time around to finish third overall.

He was awarded a Callaway Travel Bag and Accommodation for two at Sea Cliff Court Luxury Apartment Dar.

Maryanne Mugo also of DGC, who returned 36 point to finish fourth, bagged two nights' accommodation for two pax at Zanzi resort prize as fifth placed Gideon Rousberg from DGC also with 36 points won Auric Air sponsored a return ticket to Dar/Zanzibar and return.

Host Dirk Van De Lindre hit 33 points to finish sixth while seventh and eighth placed prizes went to the host Brendan Bisset, who won prize from Zanzibar Parasailing and DGC's Urasa Sarakikya.

However, this year's tournament missed the presence of Damas Ndumbaro, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, who was previously listed to compete for the event's top honours.

He could not make it due to other responsibilities though he said he was looking forward for the next tournament to be staged in Zanzibar.

The club's golf manager Elias Soka told the 'Daily News' from Zanzibar yesterday that the event went well and he thanked all sponsors and participants for making it a huge success.

The tournament was sponsored by Turkish Airline, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar, STIHL, Auric Air Service Ltd, Lonagro Tanzania, ZMMI, Zanzi Resort, Sea Cliff Hotel Dar es Salaam, Sea Cliff Court Hotel & Luxury Apartment, The Safari Blue, Zanzibar Parasailing, Cape Town Fish Market and The Butcher Shop Dar es Salaam.